OPINION | Celebs must be careful not to push dangerous ideas about vaccination

As the vaccine rollout successfully continues across SA and more people are being offered the jab, it’s no wonder our faves have been chatting about it and sharing their thoughts.

However, celebrities should be careful of spreading rhetoric that could be dangerous to the health of our fellow South Africans.

With 6-million doses of the coronavirus distributed across SA and nearly 3-million fully vaccinated people in SA, it looks like we are a long way away from SA being a vaccinated nation with many people still on the fence about getting vaccinated.

To possibly sway public opinion, big names in entertainment have shared their vaccination status and make their thoughts well known to the fans if they are #teamvaccine, #teamletssee or #teamhellnah.

Within sharing these opinions with their often impressionable fans, celebrities must remember not to share false information about the vaccine or create a rhetoric that doesn’t value the health of Mzansi’s people.

As over 35s have/are in the process of being vaccinated, many of the biggest names in entertainment have come forward to chat about their vaccination experience and other’s waging war on the possibility that we could be forced against our will to get the vaccine.

Singer Toya DeLazy recently took to Twitter to lambaste the government after catching wind of questions over whether the coronavirus vaccine is mandatory or not, the star said that it would be a crime against humanity to force people to get vaccinated, as people retain their personal rights in SA.

“Humans have a right to live as they choose. No matter how expressional as long as they hurt none. Only those with wicked intentions force you to behave out of your natural state in 'hope' of a better life. It's reverse psychology,” Toya tweeted.