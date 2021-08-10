WATCH | Lady Du weeps for Killer Kau and Mpura after Twitter backlash for ‘breaking’ news of their deaths

Amapiano artist and DJ Lady Du responded to the backlash her tribute to late musicians Killer Kau and Mpura earned her on Twitter.

On Monday Lady Du was one of the first people to take to social media to express her heartbreak about the untimely deaths of Killer Kau and Mpura.

However, when she posted her RIP post on IG, news of the artists’ deaths had not been officially announced by their families or record labels, which meant Lady Du had essentially broken the news on the TL, and tweeps dragged her for that.

Killer Kau and Mpura died on Saturday night along with three other people with whom they were travelling on their way to a gig after they were involved fatal car accident. Details around the car accident remain unclear.

Upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD are believed to have been with the pair in the car and it is believed they also died.