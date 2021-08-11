Amanda Black dragged for 'being woke' to sell new album — but she isn't fazed!

Musician Amanda Black has come under fire for allegedly using politics to sell her latest album.

Coming hot off the trail of her latest album Mnyama, the star was accused of using her online political “ramblings” to promote her music.

Social media users accused the star of using her supposed “wokeness” to sell her music from her latest project because her political tweets often land her on the Twitter trends list.

The Amazulu hitmaker chose to blue-tick the claims as the TL debated for and against the “fake woke” claims. Instead of engaging in the debate, Amanda stood firm with her thoughts on politics in SA and what can be done to help people in a time of need.

The musician's recent budding political ideas addressed what Amanda considers concerns in SA. In a thread about totalitarianism or a dictatorial system of government with complete subservience to the state, the star highlight concerns she finds affect our nation.