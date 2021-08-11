TshisaLIVE

Police share details of fatal crash that killed Mpura, Killer Kau and four others

11 August 2021 - 08:00
The police have opened an investigation into the deaths of six people, including amapiano's Mpura and Killer Kau.
Image: Instagram/Mpura x Killer Kau

Police have launched an investigation into alleged culpable homicide following the deaths of six people involved in a fatal car accident in Marikana which took the lives of musicians Mpura and Killer Kau.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, department of transport, roads and community safety spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi said on August 7, six people died in a head-on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg near the Marikana toll gate. 

“The department of community safety, roads and transport has confirmed the accident that claimed six lives on the N4. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and we hope they find strength during this difficult period. An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the accident. We are again appealing to people to adhere to the regulations as most accidents happen way past curfew time. Work with our law enforcement officials to ensure you arrive alive.”

