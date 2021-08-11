SA in awe of Connie Ferguson’s faith as she settles into life without Shona

In the next six minutes, the mother of two shared how she had avoided “laying on the carpet” since Shona got sick. She said on that particular day, it had dawned on her that God had given her an abundant dose of “supernatural strength”.

“I haven't had the guts to lie on the carpet. Since Sho got sick, leading up to his elevation to glory, I just didn’t say I could do this on my own so today being the eighth day of month eight of one which is 2021, it dawned on me that it is a new day and I bless God for that. I bless God for, I call it the supernatural strength because I don't know how I am able to do this, it can only be God. I wanted to share a word with you.”

Connie went on to share a Bible scripture from the book of John, saying the contents of the scripture made her reflect on what has happened to her and how her faith was essentially put on the stand.

“When I read this, I just thought about everything that happened and thought about how as Christians we love to say ‘He who is in me is greater than he who is in the world’, but how much of that do we actually believe because when things don’t go our way we fall apart and feel betrayed and I did. I did. I asked a lot of whys. I asked a lot of why him, he was so young and still had so much to offer. I asked a lot about our plans, what happens to our plans now. So many questions.”

