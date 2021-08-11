Song promos and ‘weak’ rappers — Inside Cassper and DJ Speedsta’s twar

Cassper responded to the tweet by saying he was disappointed in the DJ because they had a cool relationship before their fallout.

“This is so disappointing for me because you used to pick me up in your A3 when I had nothing. Today I have made something of myself and you turned sour because I outshined those you thought deserved it more than me. I keep saying, if you have something to say to me meet me in the ring,” he wrote.

The rapper went on to his Instagram stories to say he was tired of constantly going back and forth on Twitter and preferred to solve all matters with a celebrity boxing match.

“You know what people hate the most? People who love themselves. People hate the fact that they feel small, they feel weak, they feel weak and they take it out on other people. I’m going to keep pressing. This is just the beginning,” he said.

“I see you niggas tweeting, talking s&*t week in, week out. If you’ve got something to say to me come meet me in the ring. I’m tired of this Twitter s&*t, diss tracks. If you’ve got a problem with me, come see me in the ring. Stop acting tough on Twitter, come see me in the ring. Just me and you. No weapons, no f*&%en squads.”