Song promos and ‘weak’ rappers — Inside Cassper and DJ Speedsta’s twar
Cassper Nyovest has challenged DJ Speedsta to a boxing match after the DJ posted a series of tweets saying he felt the rapper was “weak”, igniting a fiery twar on the TL.
DJ Speedsta created trending chaos when he expressed how he feel about Cassper during the wee hours on Tuesday.
“I’m sorry I need to let something off my chest. Take it as you want. Cassper Nyovest is weak! No soul, no nothing. Tag him if you want. Let him know Lesego thinks zero of him, and Lesego knows him long time,” he wrote.
DJ Speedsta went on to claim Cassper always plays the victim and said he felt the rapper was the weakest SA hip-hop artist.
“Year after year, Cassper is always in some ‘news’. Always the victim. Always putting out good energy and doesn’t understand why people ‘hate his success’. I’m personally done with his nonsense,” he wrote.
“Know the man for years. Many years that is. He has no soul, will die for showbiz, That’s why he will do whatever just to be on ‘top’. In my opinion you are the weakest SA hip-hop as ever seen! And you’re supposed to be a role model! Shame on you.”
This is why I’m saying all this. I’m angry because I can’t believe how low one can scoop. So yes, Yes he is because he’s weak. You go on with your bad self, you don’t know me. Don’t talk to me. https://t.co/a0cMSXLBxh— DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) August 9, 2021
Listen to my radio show. I asked him about that & he said he regretted it. Cassper said “Forget about that, let’s get in the ring” I can pull the clip out.— DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) August 9, 2021
I’ve always been fair.
I think Cassper Nyovest is the weakest SA Hip Hop has ever seen. Let me think that. You,do you?😀 https://t.co/amZemDKZO5
Long story cut short.— DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) August 10, 2021
Leave the Cassper nonsense.
I live a pure & genuine life with morals & integrity, That’s just how I was brought up.
Also always been a very outspoken Person, So take whatever I say how you want. I unfortunately don’t givee damn. 😄
Cassper responded to the tweet by saying he was disappointed in the DJ because they had a cool relationship before their fallout.
“This is so disappointing for me because you used to pick me up in your A3 when I had nothing. Today I have made something of myself and you turned sour because I outshined those you thought deserved it more than me. I keep saying, if you have something to say to me meet me in the ring,” he wrote.
The rapper went on to his Instagram stories to say he was tired of constantly going back and forth on Twitter and preferred to solve all matters with a celebrity boxing match.
“You know what people hate the most? People who love themselves. People hate the fact that they feel small, they feel weak, they feel weak and they take it out on other people. I’m going to keep pressing. This is just the beginning,” he said.
“I see you niggas tweeting, talking s&*t week in, week out. If you’ve got something to say to me come meet me in the ring. I’m tired of this Twitter s&*t, diss tracks. If you’ve got a problem with me, come see me in the ring. Stop acting tough on Twitter, come see me in the ring. Just me and you. No weapons, no f*&%en squads.”
In a recent interview with YFM, the rapper said people like to use his name for clout when releasing music by saying bad things about him.
“These guys who tweet their songs, ‘Hey everybody I’ve got a new song out’, retweet, like, share [only to get] two likes. Then the next tweet - Cassper is actually trash, I hate the n*ggas [they get a] thousand retweets.”
DJ Speedsta revealed he would be releasing a new song on Friday after his Twitter rant about Cassper Nyovest.
