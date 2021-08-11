Toya Delazy on culture: ‘You’re depressed because you denied your natural self’

Toya Delazy has encouraged Africans to be actively involved in preserving their cultures, especially their languages.

The Afro-rave singer took to her Twitter with words of encouragement for her fellow Africans.

Toya, who is the great-granddaughter of Princess Magogo of the Zulu nation, shared how happy it made her to know her roots as an African woman and person of Zulu royalty.

“African history exists and is the most powerful thing you will ever hear. I am so privileged to know my history, pictured below my great×³ grandads brother Prince Dabulamanzi in the 1800s. That’s his horse. Most Zulus had horses . We also were international traders by then,” she tweeted.