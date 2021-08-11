WATCH | Riky Rick shares video of Mpura's sentiments about his legacy
'When I'm no longer here, people should feel that I'm still here.' — Mpura
As Mzansi continues to mourns the death of amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau, rapper Ricky Rick has been sharing tributes to them on his social media.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ricky Rick posted an old video of Mpura.
The rapper interviewed the amapiano star for Remy Martin SA and it was in that chat that Mpura made a comment about what he wanted his legacy to be.
“I'm not here for a long time but I want when I'm no longer here, people should feel that I'm still here. That's why I tell you that you need to wake up and drink the coffee [and] stop smelling it,” he said.
In the interview Ricky Rick also revealed that he was friends with Mpura on a personal level and had watched him grow in the entertainment industry.
In another tribute post to the late star, Ricky Rick wrote:
“You were the happiest person in every room, your spirit was what we needed in our lives, selfless, humble and loving. Love you so much my brother. Thank you for everything you did while you were still here. Gonna miss you so much bro. I'm sorry your journey had to end like this. Condolences to the family and the friends, we loved you so much bro.”
Mpura died in a fatal car accident on Saturday with five others in a head-on collision on their way to a gig in Rustenburg.
Mpura was a part of various hit singles in the Amapiano genre. His most recent one was Izolo where he collaborated with Madumane, Daliwonga and Visca.
Reminiscing on the great music he's released, a Twitter user shared a thread of Mpura's verses.
Take a look at the thread below:
Mpura wa di Bedtime stories 🕊🙏 pic.twitter.com/ygkdr4zEW8— Sir Pitso Jingles (@PitsoRatsela) August 10, 2021