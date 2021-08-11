WATCH | Riky Rick shares video of Mpura's sentiments about his legacy

As Mzansi continues to mourns the death of amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau, rapper Ricky Rick has been sharing tributes to them on his social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ricky Rick posted an old video of Mpura.

The rapper interviewed the amapiano star for Remy Martin SA and it was in that chat that Mpura made a comment about what he wanted his legacy to be.

“I'm not here for a long time but I want when I'm no longer here, people should feel that I'm still here. That's why I tell you that you need to wake up and drink the coffee [and] stop smelling it,” he said.