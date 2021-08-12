Amapiano star Lady Du announces time out after ‘passing out’ on stage
Lady Du has taken to social media, candidly opening up on her feelings about the death of her friends Mpura and Killer Kau.
The Amapiano star took to Twitter on Tuesday revealing that she had passed out during a performance and decided to take some time off.
“To the fans that saw me pass out last night, I apologise, I tried soooo hard to be strong, I tried to keep it together. I thought I’d be able to handle that last gig, But I broke down, I don’t know how I’ll ever perform Umsebenzi Wethu. I’m taking some time off! Thank you,” she wrote.
To the fans that saw me pass out last night, I apologise, I tried soooo hard to be strong, I tried to keep it together. I thought I’d be able to handle that last gig, But I broke down, I don’t know how I’ll ever perform msebenzi wethu.— Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) August 10, 2021
I’m taking some time off! Thank you ❤️💔
This comes after Killer Kau and Mpura died on Monday in a head-on-collision accident.
Lady Du said she was inconsolable.
“I’ve been through soooo much in my life, I’ve been depressed, suicidal, I survived all that, today as I lie in my bed crying I feel a pain that takes me to a dark place. I feel numb, weak, the toxic environment I’m entering in is not good for my heart,” she wrote.
Having received a lot of backlash from trolls for announcing the death of the two Amapiano stars before the family, Lady Du went on to say that she was not willing to deal with "toxicity".
“I’m crying for my friends, I have to deal with toxic people, still have to smile and act brave. People telling me to ignore everything, how? All I know is writing songs and championing God, I pray a lot, I fast, I meditate but I haven’t even done it. Because telling people to pray now has become something else. I will be honest, I am broken, I am in pieces, If this is the price we pay to be In showbiz, y’all can close my curtains.”
Lady Du also recently shared her last conversation with Mpura, urging him to pray.
Read their conversations below:
TshisaLIVE reached out to Lady Du for comment on her recent posts but had not received a response at the time of publishing this article.