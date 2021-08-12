Amapiano star Lady Du announces time out after ‘passing out’ on stage

Lady Du has taken to social media, candidly opening up on her feelings about the death of her friends Mpura and Killer Kau.

The Amapiano star took to Twitter on Tuesday revealing that she had passed out during a performance and decided to take some time off.

“To the fans that saw me pass out last night, I apologise, I tried soooo hard to be strong, I tried to keep it together. I thought I’d be able to handle that last gig, But I broke down, I don’t know how I’ll ever perform Umsebenzi Wethu. I’m taking some time off! Thank you,” she wrote.