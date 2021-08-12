TshisaLIVE

Amapiano star Lady Du announces time out after ‘passing out’ on stage

12 August 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Lady Du gets candid about going through depression after the passing of Killer Kau and Mpura.
Lady Du gets candid about going through depression after the passing of Killer Kau and Mpura.
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du

Lady Du has taken to social media, candidly opening up on her feelings about the death of her friends Mpura and Killer Kau.

The Amapiano star took to Twitter on Tuesday revealing that she had passed out during a performance and decided to take some time off.

“To the fans that saw me pass out last night, I apologise, I tried soooo hard to be strong, I tried to keep it together. I thought I’d be able to handle that last gig, But I broke down, I don’t know how I’ll ever perform Umsebenzi Wethu. I’m taking some time off! Thank you,” she wrote.

This comes after Killer Kau and Mpura died on Monday in a head-on-collision accident.

Police share details of fatal crash that killed Mpura, Killer Kau and four others

Police have launched an investigation into alleged culpable homicide following the deaths of six people involved in a fatal car accident in Marikana ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lady Du said she was inconsolable.

I’ve been through soooo much in my life, I’ve been depressed, suicidal, I survived all that, today as I lie in my bed crying I feel a pain that takes me to a dark place. I feel numb, weak, the toxic environment I’m entering in is not good for my heart,” she wrote.

Having received a lot of backlash from trolls for announcing the death of the two Amapiano stars before the family, Lady Du went on to say that she was not willing to deal with "toxicity".

“I’m crying for my friends, I have to deal with toxic people, still have to smile and act brave. People telling me to ignore everything, how? All I know is writing songs and championing God, I pray a lot, I fast, I meditate but I haven’t even done it. Because telling people to pray now has become something else. I will be honest, I am broken, I am in pieces, If this is the price we pay to be In showbiz, y’all can close my curtains.”

Lady Du also recently shared her last conversation with Mpura, urging him to pray. 

Read their conversations below:

TshisaLIVE reached out to Lady Du for comment on her recent posts but had not received a response at the time of publishing this article. 

READ MORE

WATCH | Lady Du weeps for Killer Kau and Mpura after Twitter backlash for ‘breaking’ news of their deaths

Lady Du took to Instagram to explain herself after the backlash, saying "We are not celebrities when when we lose our brothers". before breaking down ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Lady Du opens up about depression and being ‘saved’ by Andile Mxakaza’s love

Lady Du said Andile "taught her a new kind of love".
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'Til death do us apart' — Lady Du and Andile Mxakaza celebrate anniversary

"I chose a man that treats me like the only woman in the world,” she wrote." wrote Lady Du.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Police share details of fatal crash that killed Mpura, Killer Kau and four ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau have died TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter reacts to Black Motion's Thabo's response to Zodwa Wabantu's claims TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntando Duma claps back after being judged for her attire at Shona Ferguson's ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Lady Du weeps for Killer Kau and Mpura after Twitter backlash for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health