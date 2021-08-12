TshisaLIVE

Boity Thulo gets real about her anxiety and having to live with 'all this death'

“All this death is scary and traumatic. My anxiety is showing me flames. We’re honestly all going through way too much!”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 August 2021 - 13:00
Boity Thulo says all the death announcements have left her anxious.
Image: Instagram/Boity Thulo

Rapper and entrepreneur Boity Thulo recently got candid about the anxiety of living in a time where #RIPs dominate the social media timeline.

Mzansi has been hit with a number of deaths in the arts and entertainment industry in the past few weeks. These deaths, in addition to those of people who are not famous, have resulted in almost every second tweet containing the words, “rest in peace”.

Boity recently took to her TL to express the emotional and mental toll the current atmosphere has had on her. The rapper got candid about how her anxiety has been through the roof.

“No man. All this death is scary and traumatic. My anxiety is showing me flames. We’re honestly all going through way too much!”

Speaking about the deaths, Boity said each was heart-wrenching and it was fast become unbearable.

All these passings are so heart wrenching, scary and somewhat traumatic. It’s affecting all of us in one way or another. I know death is inevitable but goodness, it’s always too much to bear.”

Many of the Ba Kae? followers could relate and shared their own experiences with the heightened anxiety of living in these unprecedented times.

Even though she's admitted to having a hard time, Boity hasn't been letting tough times affect her desire to achieve and make all her dreams a reality. The media personality recently infiltrated the entrepreneurial space as a shareholder and director of BTMK Beverages, plus she has a perfume and hair care range.

TshisaLIVE spoke to Boity about how she has dominated the business space as a woman.

“It's such an empowering moment. These are some things that one can only sometimes dream of. It's also motivating. Sometimes it puts me [under] pressure because it's almost like I'm competing with myself ... I'm also under pressure to beat that level,” she said.

Listen to the conversation below:

