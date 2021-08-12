Boity Thulo gets real about her anxiety and having to live with 'all this death'

Rapper and entrepreneur Boity Thulo recently got candid about the anxiety of living in a time where #RIPs dominate the social media timeline.

Mzansi has been hit with a number of deaths in the arts and entertainment industry in the past few weeks. These deaths, in addition to those of people who are not famous, have resulted in almost every second tweet containing the words, “rest in peace”.

Boity recently took to her TL to express the emotional and mental toll the current atmosphere has had on her. The rapper got candid about how her anxiety has been through the roof.

“No man. All this death is scary and traumatic. My anxiety is showing me flames. We’re honestly all going through way too much!”