#CutenessAlert | David Goliath and Davina welcome their bundle of joy
Congratulations are in order for comedian David Goliath and his wife Davina who welcomed their baby girl on Tuesday.
The couple, who got married in May this year, have been anticipating their baby's arrival and she's finally here. The couple posted adorable images of their daughter, announcing the news.
“When she was born, I was the one who wept and wept. There was just a flood of emotions that came over me, I could not control myself and I couldn't believe she was here. I couldn't believe that this is my daughter. I've cried a lot more than Davina has and I'm not afraid to say it,” Donovan told TshisaLIVE.
“Right now I am completely overwhelmed with so many emotions and if this is what being a father to a little girl is all about, then it's unbelievable, [but] I haven't changed any nappies yet to be honest,” he added.
They have named their bundle of joy Sophia Mae Goliath, but Donovan revealed that it was not easy to decide on the name.
“We went through about 10 different names and it wasn't until the last minute that we settled on that one, because we wanted to see what she looked like. When we saw her in the theatre, both of us were running through the names in our heads and Sofia just seemed to stick, we both really liked it,” he said.
“Since she arrived, every little thing has surprised us...[I look forward to] teaching, learning, loving, laughing ... the state of mind that I'm in, I just want to be there for her all the time and give her the best life possible.”
While they are still enjoying the journey of being first-time parents, Donovan says that he wants to expand their family in future.
“She will definitely be a big sister, I've always envisioned my life with three kids but I haven't chatted to Davina about that yet.”
Donovan counts himself lucky to be able to walk this journey as a first time dad with his best friend and wife Davina.
“I see such a strong, confident super women. She gave us such a wonderful gift in such a calm and wonderful way. She's my right hand, she's my ride or die and she's the mother of my kids.”