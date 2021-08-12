CutenessAlert | David Goliath and Davina welcome their bundle of joy

Congratulations are in order for comedian David Goliath and his wife Davina who welcomed their baby girl on Tuesday.

The couple, who got married in May this year, have been anticipating their baby's arrival and she's finally here. The couple posted adorable images of their daughter, announcing the news.

“When she was born, I was the one who wept and wept. There was just a flood of emotions that came over me, I could not control myself and I couldn't believe she was here. I couldn't believe that this is my daughter. I've cried a lot more than Davina has and I'm not afraid to say it,” Donovan told TshisaLIVE.

“Right now I am completely overwhelmed with so many emotions and if this is what being a father to a little girl is all about, then it's unbelievable, [but] I haven't changed any nappies yet to be honest,” he added.