Mohale Motaung bags male personality of the year nod at third Africa Choice Awards
Somizi Mhlongo's estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, has been nominated for Male Personality of the Year at the Africa Choice Awards.
Mohale and actor Oros Mampofu were the two male South Africans nominated in that category.
This comes after a week of being the number one trending topic in SA because of details of his marriage with Somizi coming to the fore.
While most local social media users were excited by the news, some — though being aware of Mohale being an actor and model among his many talents — said that he got the nod from the award show purely because of his affiliation with Somizi.
Take a look at the reactions below:
Congratulations for the nomination @mohale_motaung we will be voting #mohale #malepersonalityoftheyear #africachoiceawards pic.twitter.com/eX18LoA3Oe— Tholo Motaung 🌈🏳️🌈🇿🇦 (@tholo_motaung) August 11, 2021
He want only that because he knows Somizi will loose everything. This Mohale must go bck to Lesotho and look after the cattle— Thems (@Thems04391104) August 12, 2021
The awards' are aimed at celebrating accomplishments in the media and entertainment industry across Africa.
Here are the other SA celebrities who were nominated:
Next rated actor of the year — Pallance Dlala.
Next rated actress of the year — Amanda Du-Pont and Mampho Brescia.
DJ of the year — Oskido and Black Coffee.
Comedian of the Year — Celest Ntuli.
Viewers' choice of the year — Anga Thabethe and Anga Makubalo.
TV personality of the year — Jessica Nkosi and Pearl Modiadie.
Female personality of the year — Pearl Thusi and Bonang Matheba.
Brand influencer of the year — Natasha Thahane.
Actor of the year — Sdumo Mtshali.
Artist of the year — Master KG and Sho Madjozi.
Makeup artist of the year — Mihlali Ndamase and Precious Xaba.