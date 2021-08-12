WATCH | Amapiano star Killer Kau's supporters honour him in his kasi
Killer Kau's home town supporters gathered last night in Zondi, Soweto, to honour him after his passing on Saturday.
The Tholukuthi Hey hitmaker died in a tragic car accident along with Amapiano star Mpura, Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD while travelling to a gig in Rustenburg.
While many have been taking to social media to share their tributes to the late artists, a number of Killer Kau's supporters assembled on the road holding lit candles and portraits of the star while chanting his name.
One thing about Killa Kau? He is LOVED by his people. A legend. 🙏🏿♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ha8OKv1VKc— Tweezy (@TweezyZA) August 11, 2021
Sakhile Hlatshwayo, famously known as Killer Kau, took strides throughout his career after he was discovered on social media.
His people have repeatedly said they loved him because even after he became famous he always stayed true to his roots. He had a major affect on the youth of Soweto as he visited schools in the township to give motivational talks.
There are many events that have been lined up to celebrate all the lives that were lost in the fatal crash.
Rapper Riky Rick has asked friends and fans of The Voice to show up in Braam to remember and bid farewell to the young artist.
“As a family and community we have lost our Voice. It is now time for us to come together and find our light. Please lets meet in braam on Friday wearing a touch of green to bid farewell to @illuminated_greens. Please no alcohol. Let's keep it pure.”
Some Twitter users expressed their concerns about such large gatherings during the pandemic, after watching the video.
Presenter and uBettina Wethu actress Farieda Metsileng took to her timeline alerting fans to be safe.
“To everyone who will be going to the convoys for Killer Kau, Thando Tot, TD Sage, Khanya The Voice and Mpura, please be safe. May your hearts find peace & know that they will continue their journeys as angels to those they loved & cared for as well as those they inspired,” she wrote.
To everyone who will be going to the convoys for Killer Kau, Thando Tot, TD Sage, Khanya The Voice and Mpura, please be safe. May your hearts find peace & know that they will continue their journeys as angels to those they loved & cared for as well as those they inspired— ✨Pharoahfi✨ (@Pharoahfi) August 12, 2021
🕊🤍💚