WATCH | Amapiano star Killer Kau's supporters honour him in his kasi

Killer Kau's home town supporters gathered last night in Zondi, Soweto, to honour him after his passing on Saturday.

The Tholukuthi Hey hitmaker died in a tragic car accident along with Amapiano star Mpura, Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD while travelling to a gig in Rustenburg.

While many have been taking to social media to share their tributes to the late artists, a number of Killer Kau's supporters assembled on the road holding lit candles and portraits of the star while chanting his name.