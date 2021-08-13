Actress Thembsie Matu grateful for life after fighting Covid-19 for five weeks
The Queen actress Thembsie Matu has revealed she is Covid-19 free after going through a trying time fighting the disease for the past five weeks.
The actress, who is popular for her hilarious character Petronella in the Mzansi Magic telenovela, took to her Instagram to share her experience.
Thembsie said she had been fighting for her life for five weeks in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
“It's been a while since I spoke to y'all or communicated in any way but I would like to express my gratitude because I am still alive. God is merciful.”
“I would like to thank the staff at the hospital because they worked hard to keep me alive. Covid-19 almost had my life, I lay in that hospital bed for five full weeks, fighting for my life while they worked to keep me alive.”
The star said battling the coronavirus was hard and spiritually she often felt like she would be engulfed by darkness but gospel songs kept her going. She mentioned Joyous Celebration in particular, saying Ndenzel' Uncedo Hymn 377 helped her hold on to the hope that God won't leave her while she fought for her life.
“I'm very grateful that I made it out of that dark space, that I am still alive and Covid-19 free. But I'm not fully recovered at the moment.”
Thembsie said she was back home but hadn't fully recovered.
Watch the video below:
The Queen cast have been hard hit by the coronavirus as the production recently lost Shona Ferguson, co-producer and co-founder of Ferguson Films.
Shona died from complications related to Covid-19 last month after fighting for his life for 33 days. He left his wife and actress Connie on widowed and their two daughters and grandson.
Actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo also recently revealed she was fighting for her life after she was diagnosed with long Covid-19 which was further aggravated by an allergy.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE last week, Thembisa's family assured the nation and her panicked fans that the actress is in good spirits and well taken care of at Sandton Mediclinic.
“The Mdoda family would like to thank all of you for all the calls and messages concerning our beloved daughter Thembisa Nxumalo (nee Mdoda) after a tweet regarding her health. She is hospitalised and receiving the best medical care at the Sandton Mediclinic. She was diagnosed with long Covid-19 which was further aggravated by an allergy. We are fortunate the doctors diagnosed her in time and are treating her with the utmost care.
“Thembisa is in good spirits and well taken care of and will be released in the next few days. The family is grateful for your love and support during this time. It truly doesn’t go unnoticed. You will be hearing from Thembisa very soon. Once again, thank you and may you extend this grace to all other families in need,” read the statement.