‘Am I the only one seeing Mmusi Maimaine?’ — Rasta’s depiction of Shona Ferguson agitates fans

Celebrity painter Rasta The Artist has got under the skin of actor and producer Shona Ferguson’s fans after he shared his latest artwork.

Though Rasta isn’t known for making the masses happy, he has again managed to leave the internet up-in-arms with his depiction of Shona. The Queen star died last week after battling Covid-19, leaving his fans and loved ones heartbroken.

Not wasting any time to paint his dedication to the late and great of SA, the painter teased the painting before it was finished.

“Busy at the studio, final product loading,” he captioned the post.

When the artist uploaded the final version of the painting, fans were upset.