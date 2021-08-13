‘Am I the only one seeing Mmusi Maimaine?’ — Rasta’s depiction of Shona Ferguson agitates fans
Celebrity painter Rasta The Artist has got under the skin of actor and producer Shona Ferguson’s fans after he shared his latest artwork.
Though Rasta isn’t known for making the masses happy, he has again managed to leave the internet up-in-arms with his depiction of Shona. The Queen star died last week after battling Covid-19, leaving his fans and loved ones heartbroken.
Not wasting any time to paint his dedication to the late and great of SA, the painter teased the painting before it was finished.
“Busy at the studio, final product loading,” he captioned the post.
When the artist uploaded the final version of the painting, fans were upset.
Busy at the Studio, final product loading#RIPShonaFerguson#shonafergusonfuneral pic.twitter.com/CiSUUlH2Os— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) August 6, 2021
As usual, fans came with their comparisons to other big names. Some thought Rasta had painted the former leader of the DA, Mmusi Maimane.
Twitter users also felt Rasta needed to put down the paints and step away from the canvas as they find his paintings offensive towards the dead.
However, some users defended Rasta’s art style and said more people should be like him and continue doing what they love regardless of the backlash.
Check out some reactions here:
Check what other artists are doing buddy pic.twitter.com/Rv6x4Wo4MH— Ken (@Ken_Mojela) August 6, 2021
My guy, can you please not waste your paint and leave this one out, its not coming out well so far.— Wazir Dawood (@031dando_26) August 6, 2021
When you love something and ppl are telling you stop doing it because they don't like it just be like rasta and take negativity as motivation these paintings show that we were never meant to be perfect flaws make us who we are only a true artist Will understand— Lungeka Mavundla↗️ (@MavundlaLungeka) August 8, 2021
At a memorial service to honour Shona’s memory, many of the star’s closest took to the podium with kind words dedicated to the star, including DJ Fresh, Gail Mabalane and Enhle Mbali.
Wife Connie gave a moving speech.
After explaining it had a been a difficult week, the actress wore a beautiful smile as she travelled down memory lane to the first day she met Shona.
“In that moment when our eyes locked, he gave this smile — my husband has the best smile and I am saying has because I can still see it. He turned about, and all I saw was this radiant smile. At the time I didn’t know he was an angel but this man, even at that moment, he was memorable. And he turned with this big smile and said, ‘Hi, I’m Shona’. So confident. Not arrogant, confident,” she said.