Cassper reacts to being Google's most searched SA celeb in the last 15 years

Cassper Nyovest has been revealed as the most searched South African on Google.

This comes after the popular search engine released the most searched for topics on Google in celebration of its 15th birthday.

The rapper took to Twitter responding to the report, saying that people should continue talking about him whether it be good or bad.

“This is what I was talking about in the interview yesterday. Most searched South African in the past decade, Cassper Nyovest. Keep my name in your mouth please. Whether it's good or bad, just keep talking about me. I'll find a way to cash in and make it lucrative for me,” he wrote.