Cassper reacts to being Google's most searched SA celeb in the last 15 years
“Keep my name in your mouth please,” said the chuffed rapper.
Cassper Nyovest has been revealed as the most searched South African on Google.
This comes after the popular search engine released the most searched for topics on Google in celebration of its 15th birthday.
The rapper took to Twitter responding to the report, saying that people should continue talking about him whether it be good or bad.
“This is what I was talking about in the interview yesterday. Most searched South African in the past decade, Cassper Nyovest. Keep my name in your mouth please. Whether it's good or bad, just keep talking about me. I'll find a way to cash in and make it lucrative for me,” he wrote.
This is what I was talking about in the interview yesterday. Most Searched South African in the past decade, Cassper Nyovest. Keep my name in your mouth please. Whether it's good or bad, just keep talking about me. Ima find a way to cash in and make it lucrative for me. #RF990 https://t.co/GbkLOybaFv— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 11, 2021
Other popular people South Africans are looking up include Bonang Matheba, Zodwa Wabantu and Pearl Thusi among others.
Cassper has always been vocal about people talking about him on social media, depending on his mood he either welcomes it or warns tweeps that they may catch some hands if they continue trolling.
“People have seen how easy it is to become popular on social media. Just pick someone who people love and disrespect them enough times to get a reaction from their fans and then boom, you're very popular. One of you mofos are gonna get punched in the face soon. Just watch!!" he wrote.
People have seen how easy it is to become popular on social media— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 28, 2020
Just pick someone who poeple love and disrespect them enough times to get a reaction from their fans and then boom, you're a very popular. One of you mofos are gonna get punched in the face soon. Just watch!!!
In a recent interview with YFM, Cassper commented on people constantly using his name for clout to either bring attention to themselves or their work.
“These guys who tweet their songs, ‘Hey everybody I’ve got a new song out’, retweet, like, share [only to get] two likes. Then the next tweet — Cassper is actually trash, I hate the n*ggas [they get a] thousand retweets,” he said.
Here's a look at the complete list of the top searched South Africans on Google:
1. Cassper Nyovest
2. Cyril Ramaphosa
3. Julius Malema
4. Jacob Zuma
5. Bonang Matheba
6. Zodwa Wabantu
7. Black Coffee
8. Babes Wodumo
9. Senzo Meyiwa
10. Pearl Thusi