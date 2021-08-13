'I'm so-so lucky' — Cassper Nyovest finally talks about his love for Thobeka

Notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, rapper Cassper Nyovest has for the first time opened up about his partner Thobeka Majozi.

In a recent interview on YFM's Banques And Venom show Cassper Nyovest gushed about his respect for his partner.

“I've got so much respect for Thobeka. I'm so-so lucky... I was blessed with such a real one besides all the bullsh*t of the industry and some of the sh*t that they have to get accustomed to just because of me and my lifestyle and what I do and people being so interested in our family. And also people don't like seeing people happy,” he said.

The rapper went on to add that even though Thobeka might be the full-time parent, he's happy that she does not make him feel that way.

“We have something that they don't understand and they don't know about, we don't post about. When we're together we're together. No-one knows... our living arrangements they just see when it's good, it's not perfect but it's good and it's strong. I have so much respect for her because she goes through so much,” he added.