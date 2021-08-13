Mzansi shook by realisation that there was more to Mpura than amapiano
The guy was a model, a fashionista of note, a designer and a creative through and through!
As SA continues to mourn the tragic loss of amapiano star Mpura, many have been shocked to discover that the hitmaker had rebranded to join the amapiano fraternity and that he led an interesting life outside making music.
Mpura, real name Mongezi Stuurman, died in a fatal car accident on Saturday with five others in a head-on collision on their way to a gig in Rustenburg.
While SA has celebrated the amapiano star for his outstanding verses and his ability to be and bring good vibes to any song or place, the country was shocked to discover some of the things Mpura did before he burst onto the music scene.
A lot of people didn't know that Mpura was the now-split up Jazzi Disciples road manager, but the shocking discovery came when Mzansi realised just how big Mpura was in the fashion industry.
Not only did the guy style models and dabble in modelling himself, but Mongezi founded Mpura Designs, a unisex street style brand.
In 2018, Mongezi made his South African Fashion Week debut, showcasing his Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.
Mpura was true to his style and defined being classy in a non-typical way.
“There is more to being classy than simply being stylish and confident. Being classy means always being kind, respectful and polite, even to those who are unkind to you,” Mpura wrote on his fashion line's Instagram account.
A fan of Mpura's created a Twitter thread showcasing some of his most creative moments.
See the tweets below:
Ole, Yas, Mpura before piano was a regular at SA fashion week, front row also.
SAFW 18' Mpura in a plaid suit designed by Mpura designs
Felipe Mazibuko x Mongezi Stuurman aka Mpura
Mongezi Stuurman X ISEEADIFFERENTU