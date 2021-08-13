Mzansi shook by realisation that there was more to Mpura than amapiano

As SA continues to mourn the tragic loss of amapiano star Mpura, many have been shocked to discover that the hitmaker had rebranded to join the amapiano fraternity and that he led an interesting life outside making music.

Mpura, real name Mongezi Stuurman, died in a fatal car accident on Saturday with five others in a head-on collision on their way to a gig in Rustenburg.

While SA has celebrated the amapiano star for his outstanding verses and his ability to be and bring good vibes to any song or place, the country was shocked to discover some of the things Mpura did before he burst onto the music scene.

A lot of people didn't know that Mpura was the now-split up Jazzi Disciples road manager, but the shocking discovery came when Mzansi realised just how big Mpura was in the fashion industry.

Not only did the guy style models and dabble in modelling himself, but Mongezi founded Mpura Designs, a unisex street style brand.

In 2018, Mongezi made his South African Fashion Week debut, showcasing his Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.