SNAPS | Lingerie & bubbles! Inside Ayanda Ncwane's luxurious birthday

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 August 2021 - 13:00
Reality TV star Ayanda Ncwane celebrated her birthday recently.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Ncwane

Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane recently celebrated her birthday in luxury and style.

To celebrate her trip around the sun, the reality TV star went to Sun City, North West, where she got a room with stunning views at The Palace of The Lost City hotel.

Living her best luxurious life — as her fans have become accustomed to  — Ayanda was spoiled with presents including a designer dress by Tomi Rikhotso for the occasion and bags of goodies from Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

Her day was filled with balloons, champagne, a decadent cake, good food and good company.

Ayanda revealed that her special birthday do was a pleasant surprise courtesy of her siblings and friends.

“It’s my birthday today and Sun City, together with my siblings Phupho Gumede and Lerato Gumede with Lolo, said thou shall pack your bag for we have something pretty and fun for your special day and surprise...”

In another post, Ayanda took some time out to thank everybody

Thank you to everyone who took their time to make this day enjoyable and an amazingly luxurious experience. Thank you for all your beautiful messages, calls, posts and well wishes. I truly appreciate each and every one of you,” she wrote.

See the snaps and watch the videos below:

