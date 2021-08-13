Zandie Gumede takes a break from performances on doctor’s orders

Hours after letting Mzansi in on her bun in the oven secret, singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has announced she’s been given orders by her doctor to sit out performances until November 2021.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram.

“This is me signing off. I won’t be doing any performances from this weekend until the beginning of November 2021 (doctor’s orders).”

Kelly Khumalo’s sister thanked all her supporters and asked that they stream her new EP, Zenala, in the meantime.

“I would like to thank every promoter/event organiser, couples who have booked me for their weddings, ngingakhohlwa abantu bami (not forgetting my people) who buy my music ngithi nje asikuphinde lokho (please continue doing so) midnight. Ngibonga uthando eninginike lona (thank you for all the love) for all these years niqhubeke nikwenze nakwabanye,” she said.

Zandie said she’ll be back doing what she loves before the year ends.

Listen to a snippet from her EP below: