Zandie Gumede takes a break from performances on doctor’s orders
Hours after letting Mzansi in on her bun in the oven secret, singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has announced she’s been given orders by her doctor to sit out performances until November 2021.
The singer made the announcement on Instagram.
“This is me signing off. I won’t be doing any performances from this weekend until the beginning of November 2021 (doctor’s orders).”
Kelly Khumalo’s sister thanked all her supporters and asked that they stream her new EP, Zenala, in the meantime.
“I would like to thank every promoter/event organiser, couples who have booked me for their weddings, ngingakhohlwa abantu bami (not forgetting my people) who buy my music ngithi nje asikuphinde lokho (please continue doing so) midnight. Ngibonga uthando eninginike lona (thank you for all the love) for all these years niqhubeke nikwenze nakwabanye,” she said.
Zandie said she’ll be back doing what she loves before the year ends.
Listen to a snippet from her EP below:
On Thursday, Zandie confirmed the news of her pregnancy to TshisaLIVE.
This after fans suspected her pregnancy announcement was a publicity stunt to promote her latest EP.
“I don’t do PR stunts. I have an EP coming out today at midnight and it is called Zenala, named after my baby. People kept asking why I called my project Zenala and it was only right that I address it,” she said.
The singer said she was treating her pregnancy like the sacred time it is for her young family, and she would have kept it to herself if she wasn’t in show business.
“I’m a musician not a celebrity so I decided to honour my child the best way I know how, which is music and through song. This is a very sacred moment for me and my family which is why we kept it to ourselves for so long. If it was up to us we would have kept this to ourselves forever but because of the nature of business I’m in I had no choice.”