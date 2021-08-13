TshisaLIVE

Zandie Gumede takes a break from performances on doctor’s orders

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 August 2021 - 14:00
Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede is taking a break from performing.
Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede is taking a break from performing.
Image: Instagram/Zandie Khumalo-Gumede

Hours after letting Mzansi in on her bun in the oven secret, singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has announced she’s been given orders by her doctor to sit out performances until November 2021.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram.

“This is me signing off. I won’t be doing any performances from this weekend until the beginning of November 2021 (doctor’s orders).”

Kelly Khumalo’s sister thanked all her supporters and asked that they stream her new EP, Zenala, in the meantime.

“I would like to thank every promoter/event organiser, couples who  have booked me for their weddings, ngingakhohlwa abantu bami (not forgetting my people) who  buy my music ngithi nje asikuphinde lokho (please continue doing so) midnight. Ngibonga uthando eninginike lona (thank you for all the love) for all these years niqhubeke nikwenze nakwabanye,” she said.

Zandie said she’ll be back doing what she loves before the year ends.

Listen to a snippet from her EP below:

On Thursday, Zandie confirmed the news of her pregnancy to TshisaLIVE.

This after fans suspected her pregnancy announcement was a publicity stunt to promote her latest EP.

“I don’t do PR stunts. I have an EP coming out today at midnight and it is called Zenala, named after my baby. People kept asking why I called my project Zenala and it was only right that I address it,” she said.

The singer said she was treating her pregnancy like the sacred time it is for her young family, and she would have kept it to herself if she wasn’t in show business.

“I’m a musician not a celebrity so I decided to honour my child the best way I know how, which is music and through song. This is a very sacred moment for me and my family which is why we kept it to ourselves for so long. If it was up to us we would have kept this to ourselves forever but because of the nature of business I’m in I had no choice.”

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede confirms 'pregnancy' after fans dub her IG post a 'stunt'

Kelly Khumalo's sister has explained that she is indeed pregnant and both her child and upcoming EP bear the same name, Zenala
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

A timeline of Kelly and Zandie’s ‘divorce’

Sisters Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede were found feuding this year.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

'Fan' Zandie Khumalo sets aside feud to pay tribute to sister Kelly

"I am a not posting this as your sister but I'm posting this as a fan from day one."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Straight to the therapist’s couch with Kelly Khumalo and mom

One of SA’s best celeb-driven reality shows returns and wastes no time getting to the heart of the matter
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Police share details of fatal crash that killed Mpura, Killer Kau and four ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zandie Khumalo-Gumede confirms 'pregnancy' after fans dub her IG post a 'stunt' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Killer Kau's heartbroken girlfriend compiles video of their cutest ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Veteran actress Tamara Jozi has died TshisaLIVE
  5. Amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau have died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission