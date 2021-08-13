Zodwa Wabantu on being arrested: 'It was not about the law, they just wanted fame'

Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday after she was charged for breaking curfew laws and allegedly shouting profanity at the police.

Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza confirmed her arrest to TshisaLIVE.

“Zodwa was arrested for contravention of the Disaster Management Act Reg 33(2) for not confining at home after curfew by the SAPS together with three other suspects. Crimen injuria charges will also be added to the docket. She appeared in the Randburg court on the August 12,” said Kweza.

Crimen injuria occurs when a person wilfully injures someone's dignity, through the use of obscene or racially offensive language or gestures.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this week, after a viral video of Zodwa in discussion with police officers at the Douglasdale police station sparked online conversation, the entertainer gave her version of events.

“I was by William Nicol Drive, eight minutes from my house, the police stopped us. They opened the driver's door and just took out the car keys, then asked why we were driving at night. We said we have a permit and he was already aggressive, he didn't think we'd give him what's right by law, which is the permit.

“By then the other one was like, 'Hey Zodwa be safe, we just saw an accident, which we also saw because we passed two accidents. The other one was busy talking to my driver. Then there was chaos. And the police officer talking to me couldn't calm the other police officer because we were close and had a permit. So they took us to the police station ... they called to say that we were coming.”

Zodwa claimed the cops were excited to see her and made comments about how they were going to ''trend”.

Watch the viral video below: