TshisaLIVE

'I was very happy in that moment' — Zahara responds to 'drunk' singing video

14 August 2021 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Zahara slams reports that she was intoxicated in a viral video.
Zahara slams reports that she was intoxicated in a viral video.
Image: Instagram/ Zahara

Zahara has slammed the reports that she was intoxicated in a viral video that circulated on social media recently.

In the video, the singer appears to be singing with a group of male musicians in her home and seemingly stumbling over her words, causing trolls to speculate on whether she could have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. 

Responding to the comments on Twitter, Zahara said that she was merely “happy” at the time the video was taken. 

“I was very happy in that moment and I stand behind my vocals. Have a blessed Sunday ..." she wrote.

The Loliwe hitmaker has made headlines on various occasions as trolls continue to spread rumours about her on social media.

Earlier this month, the singer had to set the record straight regarding false pregnancy reports that were made about her.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zahara said that she did not know what had sparked the rumours but she was not expecting.

“Who went to the public and said I'm pregnant? Guys if I'm pregnant then you will see me. I'm defending myself, I'm not pregnant now, but even if I was pregnant you would see because the stomach was going to grow,” she said.

READ MORE

Zahara slams alleged Zodwa Wabantu ‘beef’: How does that concern me?

Zahara doesn't believe her supposed beef with Zodwa Wabantu is of any concern.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mzansi reacts to Zodwa Wabantu saying she 'hates' Zahara after viral clip

In a clip of Lasizwe's upcoming YouTube show, Zodwa can be heard saying she hates Zahara and later adding she's a "b*tch"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zahara responds to DJ Sbu’s claims of her getting paid for her 'Loliwe' album

The singer says she wants a sit-down TV interview with DJ Sbu where she can confront him about the money claims
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Police share details of fatal crash that killed Mpura, Killer Kau and four ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Lingerie & bubbles! Inside Ayanda Ncwane's luxurious birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Zandie Khumalo-Gumede confirms 'pregnancy' after fans dub her IG post a 'stunt' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Killer Kau's heartbroken girlfriend compiles video of their cutest ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi shook by realisation that there was more to Mpura than amapiano TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission