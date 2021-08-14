'I was very happy in that moment' — Zahara responds to 'drunk' singing video

The Loliwe hitmaker has made headlines on various occasions as trolls continue to spread rumours about her on social media.

Earlier this month, the singer had to set the record straight regarding false pregnancy reports that were made about her.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zahara said that she did not know what had sparked the rumours but she was not expecting.

“Who went to the public and said I'm pregnant? Guys if I'm pregnant then you will see me. I'm defending myself, I'm not pregnant now, but even if I was pregnant you would see because the stomach was going to grow,” she said.