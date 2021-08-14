'I was very happy in that moment' — Zahara responds to 'drunk' singing video
Zahara has slammed the reports that she was intoxicated in a viral video that circulated on social media recently.
In the video, the singer appears to be singing with a group of male musicians in her home and seemingly stumbling over her words, causing trolls to speculate on whether she could have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Responding to the comments on Twitter, Zahara said that she was merely “happy” at the time the video was taken.
“I was very happy in that moment and I stand behind my vocals. Have a blessed Sunday ..." she wrote.
The Loliwe hitmaker has made headlines on various occasions as trolls continue to spread rumours about her on social media.
Earlier this month, the singer had to set the record straight regarding false pregnancy reports that were made about her.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zahara said that she did not know what had sparked the rumours but she was not expecting.
“Who went to the public and said I'm pregnant? Guys if I'm pregnant then you will see me. I'm defending myself, I'm not pregnant now, but even if I was pregnant you would see because the stomach was going to grow,” she said.