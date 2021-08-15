Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala's friendship with their helper is the cutest!
Singer Phelo Bala and his partner Moshe Ndiki spent Women's Day with their helper, living and laughing all day long.
Taking to Twitter, Moshe Ndiki posted that after their helper insisted on working on a public holiday, they joined her at her home for lunch.
“It’s a public holiday but our helper was still coming to work, why? I don’t know ... well I didn’t ... so I tell her it’s a public holiday so she doesn’t need to come but she kept on insisting until I said no, no, no ... she made fish for us.
“Mondays are not Mondays without Sphoki. With our phone call I’m like 'what are you up to, I miss you' then she tells me that she made fish for us. I told her we are on our way and now it’s a whole lunch,” Moshe wrote.
Reacting to their posts, Mzansi said they were shocked by how close-knit the couple was with their helper.
DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her husband, rapper Khuli Chana, have also made heartwarming gestures to their helpers.
Last December, the couple surprised their helper with her first flight to Lesotho to meet her family after being away from them because of the lockdown regulations.
“This is a pretty big deal because she hasn’t seen her family since before the lockdown and she’s never been on a plane before. We haven’t slept much but are up early because we want to give her full-on experience at the airport, including breakfast and lots of pics,” she posted.
