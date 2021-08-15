Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala's friendship with their helper is the cutest!

Singer Phelo Bala and his partner Moshe Ndiki spent Women's Day with their helper, living and laughing all day long.

Taking to Twitter, Moshe Ndiki posted that after their helper insisted on working on a public holiday, they joined her at her home for lunch.

“It’s a public holiday but our helper was still coming to work, why? I don’t know ... well I didn’t ... so I tell her it’s a public holiday so she doesn’t need to come but she kept on insisting until I said no, no, no ... she made fish for us.

“Mondays are not Mondays without Sphoki. With our phone call I’m like 'what are you up to, I miss you' then she tells me that she made fish for us. I told her we are on our way and now it’s a whole lunch,” Moshe wrote.