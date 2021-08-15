SNAPS | Satin pyjamas, sashes & tiaras! Inside Liesl Laurie's bridal shower

Miss SA 2015 and radio presenter Liesl Laurie has given her fans a glimpse into her bachelorette party and now Mzansi is amped for the big day.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Liesl shared images of the celebration.

The beauty queen that she is, Liesl looked super cute in satin pyjamas and completed her look with a sash with “Bride to be” written on it and the cutest tiara to match.

Liesl and her husband Dr Musa Mthombeni broke the internet in June when they revealed that they were engaged, and they have had Mzansi captivated by their union.

A few weeks later in July, Musa revealed that he paid lobola for Liesl.

“Eleven months ago, I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend ... today she’s my wife,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Musa shared details about the evolution of their love journey, saying that it all started on Instagram when he sent a direct message to Liesl.

“One year ago on this day, July 2, my dear friend Nokukhanya Khanyile posted a picture of Liesl on her IG stories. I commented on this story with a lovestruck emoji and sent Dr Khanyile a voice note highlighting my utter excitement about this post,” he wrote.

“Within the hour I sent Liesl a sweet innocent message and, as they say, the rest is history. Since that day I’ve spoken to Liesl every day, throughout the day. The love of my life and future wife,” he added.

Check out snaps from her bachelorette below: