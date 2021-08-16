‘5 years later, I still look at him that way'- Siya & Rachel Kolisi celebrate five years of marriage

In celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel shared a timeline of their special moments together.

Over the weekend, the couple gave fans a glimpse of their love life over the past five years through a picture monologue.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel shared a collage of pictures from their wedding day with a touching love note caption.

“Five years later, to the day. And I still look at him that way,” she wrote.

“Thank you for being a home. I love you.”