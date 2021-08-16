TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa calls out 'opportunistic tributes' for amapiano artists who died in car accident

16 August 2021 - 14:00
DJ Maphorisa believes that the Amapiano legends who died in a car crash outside Marikana are being disrespected by the overwhelming number of tributes.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Izolo hitmaker DJ Maphorisa says he isn't happy with the many shows paying tribute to the young amapiano stars who died in a car accident last week, as he doubts the motives behind the shows.

Amapiano stars Killer Kau and Mpura died in a head-on collision, which killed six people and left one fighting for their life last week. Also among the six victims were upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD.

Saddened by the deaths, DJ Maphorisa was one of the first to lament the loss that has left a gaping hole in the hearts of the amapiano fraternity.

However, the Scorpion King isn't too happy about the way the musicians' memories are being honoured by the public and members of the industry.

Phori said it doesn't make sense to him to see all the “shows” cropping up everywhere — supposedly in honour of the late stars. The DJ said he believed people were looking to profit off the deaths and were motivated by greed. 

“But this thing of tribute shows everywhere doesn’t look right and it's not making sense, let's not be desperate and be greedy, respect the boys please,” wrote Maphorisa.

The amapiano pioneer also went on to lament how their deaths will affect the future of the genre.

“When the elderly die, we lose our history. When the young die, we lose our future,” he wrote.

Fans also weighed in on the sea of tributes that poured in for the young stars, some agreeing that there is disrespect in the community, but others felt that people shouldn't be criticised for the ways in which they mourn.

Check them out:

