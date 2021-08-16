Malema blesses followers with free Cassper Nyovest sneakers — here's how much it could cost him

EFF leader Julius Malema had social media buzzing with his decision to bless his followers with a pair of Cassper Nyovest's latest sneakers.

The outspoken politician said on Sunday he was giving 50 of his followers a pair of the sneakers.

It is not clear if the sneakers are sponsored, or if Malema will be buying them for his followers.

The sneakers retail for R990 each, and would cost R49,500 for 50 pairs.