SNAPS | Levels! Khanyi Mbau and her bae are living their best lives in Dubai
Proving again that she remains undefeated as the soft life poster queen, media personality Khanyi Mbau is on vacation with her lover Kudzai Mushonga and the visuals are stunning.
Known for her love of money and the finer things in life, SA’s original “slay queen” is out living her best life with her bae in Dubai.
The pair have been in the Middle Eastern nation for more than a week and everything about their holiday is worth SBWLing.
On Instagram, Khanyi gushed about her man, saying he has made her life a fairytale and has restored her faith in love.
“All you have done is make every day a fairytale. You have mended this heart and made being in love such bliss.
“My eyes are constantly filled with tears, tears of joy from the disbelief of how my life has turned out. I said I want Dubai you said ‘Let’s go now’! You have restored my faith. You are perfectly imperfect and all my losses have been restored in you,” she said.
Meanwhile, Khanyi’s man is also smitten with his queen and took to his Instagram to share deets about what went into planning the luxurious holiday for his “wife”.
Kudzai said Khanyi told him she wanted to go to Dubai four months ago and since then he called in every favour he could to ensure the vacation will be nothing but the very best from transportation to location. Because, you know, nothing but the best for his queen.
“I said we are going global, and you me asked how? Then I said, I know a guy who knows the guy who knows a guy who knows the guy who’s the plug! First class/business class flights, we out of here! I love you baby. Everything I do is to make u happy! More to come my queen! It took me four months to plan the ins and outs; strategy. Now, we are here. Let’s live it up!” he wrote.
Here are more videos and picture from their baecation: