SNAPS | Levels! Khanyi Mbau and her bae are living their best lives in Dubai

Proving again that she remains undefeated as the soft life poster queen, media personality Khanyi Mbau is on vacation with her lover Kudzai Mushonga and the visuals are stunning.

Known for her love of money and the finer things in life, SA’s original “slay queen” is out living her best life with her bae in Dubai.

The pair have been in the Middle Eastern nation for more than a week and everything about their holiday is worth SBWLing.

On Instagram, Khanyi gushed about her man, saying he has made her life a fairytale and has restored her faith in love.

“All you have done is make every day a fairytale. You have mended this heart and made being in love such bliss.

“My eyes are constantly filled with tears, tears of joy from the disbelief of how my life has turned out. I said I want Dubai you said ‘Let’s go now’! You have restored my faith. You are perfectly imperfect and all my losses have been restored in you,” she said.