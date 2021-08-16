WATCH | ‘How much money does she have kante?’ — SA wonders as MaMkhize celebrates PSL buy in style

On Sunday, MaMkhize made it known she was as happy with how things were panning out for and her team.

The wealthy businesswoman “checked in” on a virtual location called “Corner grateful crescent and happiness boulevard” before she told fans she was super grateful God has favoured her.

“I’m so grateful to the Almighty for continuing to lean in our direction. What started off as a dream is now a reality. I’m so happy that we get to live our dreams in this lifetime. Thank you Lord ,” she wrote.

The reality TV star went on to share the lessons she has bagged during the past months and the dramatic events that occurred leading up to her latest boss move.

“I think the most important lesson this journey has taught me is that His timing is always the right timing and no man can interfere with God’s plans. What was meant to be will always be. You don’t have to force it. One way or the other God will always pave His way for His plan not to be changed. We just need to allow Him to guide and lead us and He will show up when you least expect,” said MaMkhize.

Read the full post below: