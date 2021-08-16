WATCH | Msaki calls out radio stations for 'always' cutting her songs short

Musician Msaki has aired her grievances about radio stations constantly cutting down her songs that are of long formats, saying it does a great disservice to her storytelling.

Taking to her Instagram live on Sunday, the singer spoke up about some of her music not always being fit for the programming of certain stations.

“We listen to people who have not really subscribed to any formats of expression and stay true to what the actual song needs to say... not all our stories are one size fits all,” she said.

Having released a new single called Anisixabisanga that speaks on “an accepted disregard in leadership”, Msaki said she had no intentions to put it out on radio, as she understood that it was longer than what radio stations required.

“I purposefully didn't plug this song onto radio because of previous experiences and not every song has a radio edit. And understanding that format, I know where it's going to live. It's going to live in a space where it's not a restriction ... it's going to live in the streets. I have performed it for the past two years and I understand that it's nothing to be squeezed in between adverts to keep stations going. And if I had wanted it to go to radio, I would have plugged it.”