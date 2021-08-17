'A bekezela queen' - SA reacts to Khloe Kardashian taking Tristan ‘back’
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with her baby’s daddy Tristan Thompson has often made headlines for all the wrong reasons, and this time was no different as the world went gaga when rumours started flying that the pair may have got back together.
Trolls took to social media bashing Khloe for supposedly taking back the NBA player, and this led to the pair topping the Twitter trends list for hours.
Reports of the two stars rekindling their romance, despite previous cheating sagas in which they have been embroiled, left many of Khloe’s fans unimpressed.
Unsolicited opinions from tweeps filled the TL, and one social media user dubbed Khloe “a person with no self-worth”.
The reality TV star responded to the claims saying: “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me.”
You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 16, 2021
Tristan also responded to the reports. He took to Twitter to say “gossipers” were thieves of a good reputation.
“Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honour, credibility and reputation, which are difficult to restore,” he wrote.
Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore.— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 16, 2021
Mzansi responded to their posts and the allegations surrounding their union, saying Khloe should love herself more.
Tweeps filled the TL talking about how Khloe is taking the term “ukubekezela” to new extremes.
“When you accept someone cheating on you over and over again, it says more about you than about Tristan. Yes, he is your daughter’s father, but you have no self-worth by taking him back. Love yourself,” one Twitter user posted.
i wish i could bekezela like Khloé...but with school 😭 https://t.co/is9U8SjSWs— Rea. (@reaaaalebepe) August 17, 2021
The iconic design piece of bekezela and YEARS of therapy. #KhloeKardashian https://t.co/NPrwczaeeR— Mpingana Dax (@MpinganaD) June 22, 2021
None of us personally know what has happened in that household. We are none to judge someone based off of the cover of a magazine or a blog. At this point it's just pathetic we have to tell more grown ups about this lesson than kids.— Irvvv (@Suuggsss) August 16, 2021
Khloe Kardashian running back to Tristan pic.twitter.com/jqglr6zI3c— kea. 🇿🇦 (@Keaabetswe) August 17, 2021
Tristan has had many videos serve as evidence of cheating, and fans have had their figures crossed that Khloe would not give him another chance.