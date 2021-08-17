'A bekezela queen' - SA reacts to Khloe Kardashian taking Tristan ‘back’

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with her baby’s daddy Tristan Thompson has often made headlines for all the wrong reasons, and this time was no different as the world went gaga when rumours started flying that the pair may have got back together.

Trolls took to social media bashing Khloe for supposedly taking back the NBA player, and this led to the pair topping the Twitter trends list for hours.

Reports of the two stars rekindling their romance, despite previous cheating sagas in which they have been embroiled, left many of Khloe’s fans unimpressed.

Unsolicited opinions from tweeps filled the TL, and one social media user dubbed Khloe “a person with no self-worth”.

The reality TV star responded to the claims saying: “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me.”