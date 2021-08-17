TshisaLIVE

'A bekezela queen' - SA reacts to Khloe Kardashian taking Tristan ‘back’

17 August 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Mzansi reacted to Khloe Kardashian allegedly reuniting with Tristan Thompson.
Image: Instagram/ Khloe Kardashian

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with her baby’s daddy Tristan Thompson has often made headlines for all the wrong reasons, and this time was no different as the world went gaga when rumours started flying that the pair may have got back together. 

Trolls took to social media bashing Khloe for supposedly taking back the NBA player, and this led to the pair topping the Twitter trends list for hours.

Reports of the two stars rekindling their romance, despite previous cheating sagas in which they have been embroiled, left many of Khloe’s fans unimpressed.

Unsolicited opinions from tweeps filled the TL, and one social media user dubbed Khloe  “a person with no self-worth”.

The reality TV star responded to the claims saying: “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

Tristan also responded to the reports. He took to Twitter to say “gossipers” were thieves of a good reputation. 

“Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honour, credibility and reputation, which are difficult to restore,” he wrote.

Mzansi responded to their posts and the allegations surrounding their union,  saying Khloe should love herself more.

Tweeps filled the TL talking about how Khloe is taking the term “ukubekezela” to new extremes.

When you accept someone cheating on you over and over again, it says more about you than about Tristan. Yes, he is your daughter’s father, but you have no self-worth by taking him back. Love yourself,” one Twitter user posted.

Tristan has had many videos serve as evidence of cheating,  and fans have had their figures crossed that Khloe would not give him another chance.

