Actor Sello Motloung finally lands a role after publicly asking for a job
‘A lot of actors and crew behind the scenes have lost their homes and possessions because jobs are scarce, and authorities don’t consider artists’
Veteran actor Sello Motloung made his debut on The Estate on Monday after a long and difficult job drought.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the actor said he counts himself blessed to get a gig during the pandemic.
“As an actor, you have to always be finding a job whether on television, film or stage. With the pandemic, it’s such a tricky challenge and finding a good role within a good production is almost unheard of. I consider myself very fortunate to finally find this role for which I auditioned.”
In May this year, the actor got candid in a Facebook post, speaking about having his last gig in 2020 on SABC2’s Lithapo, and said he had no regrets as he had witnessed people in his industry lose their possessions because production companies were not casting them.
“It was a very honest post. Maybe it did, maybe it didn’t help [putting up the Facebook post]. Getting this role, I don’t think it was because of that. We are at a phase where a lot of actors and crew behind the scenes have lost their homes and possessions because jobs are scarce, and authorities don’t consider artists. That post was from my heart. I didn’t lose anything physically but in terms of my lifestyle, it changed.”
Joining the cast on SABC3’s The Estate, Sello will play Elias Nkosi, a father in his 50s who is a serious businessman. Before he was cast for the show, Sello said he was going to auditions and doing advertisements.
“You would do auditions for different kinds of productions with the hopes you would be lucky somewhere. There are people who have made contact, saying they want to work with me but they are waiting for funding.”
When asked whether he felt appreciated as a veteran in the industry, the actor said he had never been paid his worth.
“Out of the 100% actors I know, myself included, I think 90% of us are not appreciated. I have never done a production that has paid me what I am worth. I have never done a production that has paid me what I want. I always get an offer for what the production thinks. W always have to reach a compromise,”
Sello said he is still hopeful he will one day be cast on a big production. Until then, he’ll continue pursuing his passion for acting.
“I feel that one big production, I haven’t reached that. It might not come as me playing the lead, it might come as me playing a guest, a cameo in a movie, me being in a play where I have four lines but the role has such an impact. I’m still looking for that. I’m hoping I will come across that in my journey.”