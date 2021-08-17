Actor Sello Motloung finally lands a role after publicly asking for a job

Joining the cast on SABC3’s The Estate, Sello will play Elias Nkosi, a father in his 50s who is a serious businessman. Before he was cast for the show, Sello said he was going to auditions and doing advertisements.

“You would do auditions for different kinds of productions with the hopes you would be lucky somewhere. There are people who have made contact, saying they want to work with me but they are waiting for funding.”

When asked whether he felt appreciated as a veteran in the industry, the actor said he had never been paid his worth.

“Out of the 100% actors I know, myself included, I think 90% of us are not appreciated. I have never done a production that has paid me what I am worth. I have never done a production that has paid me what I want. I always get an offer for what the production thinks. W always have to reach a compromise,”

Sello said he is still hopeful he will one day be cast on a big production. Until then, he’ll continue pursuing his passion for acting.

“I feel that one big production, I haven’t reached that. It might not come as me playing the lead, it might come as me playing a guest, a cameo in a movie, me being in a play where I have four lines but the role has such an impact. I’m still looking for that. I’m hoping I will come across that in my journey.”