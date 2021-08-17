Max Lichaba responds to diss track by Sophie Ndaba’s son — ‘I’m not a monster’

Businessman Max Lichaba has responded to cheating and abuse allegations made by his stepson Lwandle “Ocean L” Ndaba, who is Sophie Ndaba’s son.

Lwandle’s recent release has been trending on social media since Sunday after he made shocking claims on his song titled My Step Dad A Devil.

“You the reason mama fell in depression. You used her for her fame and her money. You got it all and you left us with nothing, Bipolar n*gga, you left your wife alone bruised up on the body. I won’t forget the day you hit her cause you cheated,” Lwandle raps on the song.

Lwandle was not available for comment at the time of publishing this article.

Listen to the song below. Warning the song contains strong language.