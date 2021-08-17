Max Lichaba responds to diss track by Sophie Ndaba’s son — ‘I’m not a monster’
Rapper Lwandle ‘Ocean L’ Ndaba held nothing back as he accused his stepfather of cheating on and abusing his mother
Businessman Max Lichaba has responded to cheating and abuse allegations made by his stepson Lwandle “Ocean L” Ndaba, who is Sophie Ndaba’s son.
Lwandle’s recent release has been trending on social media since Sunday after he made shocking claims on his song titled My Step Dad A Devil.
“You the reason mama fell in depression. You used her for her fame and her money. You got it all and you left us with nothing, Bipolar n*gga, you left your wife alone bruised up on the body. I won’t forget the day you hit her cause you cheated,” Lwandle raps on the song.
Lwandle was not available for comment at the time of publishing this article.
Listen to the song below. Warning the song contains strong language.
Full video of Sophie Ndaba’s son diss track to Max Lichaba. #Lorch | #KillerKauFuneral | #SingleAndMingle | Junior Khanye | #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/0o68YQKLF1— Clout Duke (@cloutduke) August 15, 2021
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday, Max said he was disappointed by the allegations made by his stepson , especially since he “invested” into Lwandle’s dream of becoming an artist.
“I raised the boy. I still have much love for him and I hope he can leave grown people’s business and focus on his talent in music. He studied in Midrand. I’ve taken him there. I bought him mics, earphones, and everything to continue with that. Because I knew he’s talented with this thing and now all of a sudden he forgets all those things. He didn’t know how to drive. I taught him how to drive,” Max said.
Speaking about the abuse allegations made against him, Max said he had never laid a hand on a woman.
“I have never beaten anyone ever in my life and I’m not about to start now.”
Max said he and Sophie were estranged and headed for divorce because they “fell out of love”.
The businessman admitted to the cheating allegations, saying he had stepped out of the relationship purely because he eventually saw no value in it.
“My marriage for a very long time, there was no marriage. I’m not a monster, I’ve never been a monster. Yes maybe, as women go through certain men to find the perfect man, I’ve been doing that. I’ve been going through two or three people to find ‘Miss Right’ and that doesn’t make me a monster.”
TshisaLIVE reached out to Sophie for comment but she declined.