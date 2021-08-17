Mpho Popps opens up about his love, views on marriage and new show

Comedian Mpho “Popps” Modikoane is flipping the script and introducing fans to his presenting skills with a new show that debunks marriage myths called After The Vows.

The show that will air on SABC2 on from September 19 will give us a glimpse into the comedian’s life as an individual, partner and father as he interviews different guests about their experiences and perspectives of marriage.

TshisaLIVE got an exclusive preview of the show and chatted with host Mpho about his views on marriage.

“I feel like people have expectations and perceptions about what marriage should be. I’m at that age in my life where I am seriously considering marriage, but I’m the same person who, as much as I believe in the whole idea of romance and happily ever after, I'm also a realist.

“I’ve always wanted to get married because I’ve subscribed to the idea of romanticism from a young age. Romanticism was an idea that was sold for centuries so I’m a sucker for that. I’m a sucker for a good love story, I love romcoms and happy endings. I’m from a big family so I want that for me.”