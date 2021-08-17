Mpho Popps opens up about his love, views on marriage and new show
Comedian Mpho “Popps” Modikoane is flipping the script and introducing fans to his presenting skills with a new show that debunks marriage myths called After The Vows.
The show that will air on SABC2 on from September 19 will give us a glimpse into the comedian’s life as an individual, partner and father as he interviews different guests about their experiences and perspectives of marriage.
TshisaLIVE got an exclusive preview of the show and chatted with host Mpho about his views on marriage.
“I feel like people have expectations and perceptions about what marriage should be. I’m at that age in my life where I am seriously considering marriage, but I’m the same person who, as much as I believe in the whole idea of romance and happily ever after, I'm also a realist.
“I’ve always wanted to get married because I’ve subscribed to the idea of romanticism from a young age. Romanticism was an idea that was sold for centuries so I’m a sucker for that. I’m a sucker for a good love story, I love romcoms and happy endings. I’m from a big family so I want that for me.”
Mpho admitted that though he hopes to one day ask his partner, Roseann Hall, for her hand in marriage, he’s had reservations about the idea of marriage.
“The world we live in has changed and that’s why I’ve had reservations about getting married. I don’t want to have this old idea of what marriage should be and I don’t want to find out while I’m married that this is not what I wanted. I want to be in something that’s forever evolving, that’s growing and forever changing because the world is like that. I’ve pictured the day, I’ve thought about my suit and the car I want to rock up in and who is going to be my best man.”
Having witnessed his parents divorce while he was younger, Mpho said as he grew older, he gained a better understanding of marriage.
“My parents getting divorced had a huge impact on my perception of marriage. As a child you are in this comfortable environment called a family and when your parents suddenly separate and divorce, the world as you knew it has changed. To a certain extent it does dent your perception of marriage but as you grow older you understand that you don’t stay in a marriage because you want to keep your family together.”
Mpho said Siyabonga “Slikour” Metane is one the people in his life advocating for him to marry his partner.
“Slikour has been one of those people [telling me to get married]. He’s trying to encourage us youngsters to get married. He’s putting me under pressure because — as much as he looks at me as a younger brother — he sees the potential of who I could be. He respects me for who I am and who I’ve become.”