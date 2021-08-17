TshisaLIVE

Rasta honours Killer Kau’s memory, family accepts portrait with open arms

17 August 2021 - 12:00
Heartbroken along with the rest of SA, Rasta extended a gesture of kindness by delivering the painting to Killer Kau's family.
Heartbroken along with the rest of SA, Rasta extended a gesture of kindness by delivering the painting to Killer Kau's family.
Image: Twitter/Rasta the Artist

Celebrity painter Rasta the Artist has honoured the memory of amapiano star Killer Kau after his death and even personally delivered his creation to the star's family.

Killer Kau and Mpura, as well as upcoming musical sensations Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD, Mzansi died in a fatal car crash on August 7.

From fans to celebs alike, many have opened up about how the death has affected them and moved them, including portrait painter of celebrities Rasta. 

Taking to Twitter, the star posted one of his usual portraits dedicated to the late and great of SA. 

The painter revealed that he was “so moved by the loss” that he felt compelled to personally deliver his creation to the family of Killer Kau. He added that he was glad his tribute was accepted with open arms. 

“In loving memory of Sakhile Makhubo Hlatshwayo, Killer Kau. I went to go honour the amapiano giant and the family accepted the portrait,” Rasta said.

Though he had his usual naysayers in the comments, the artist had some of his fans take to the reply section to congratulate him on the job, saying he did well this time around.

Check out some of the reactions:

Rasta also tried his hand at painting Khanya Hadebe, who also died in the accident alongside Killer Kau. 

Killer Kau, real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo, burst into the spotlight when he was “discovered” on Twitter.

He became a big deal when DJ Euphonik spotted him and helped him create his first big hit, Thulu'kuthi Hey.

MORE

WATCH | Killer Kau’s uncle reveals car accidents also took the star’s mom and brother

Killer Kau’s uncle Remember Khumalo took to the podium to recall the deaths of the musician's mother and brother who also died in fatal car accidents.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

RECORDED | Family & friends gather to bid farewell to Mpura at his funeral

The amapiano star's life was taken in a head on collision killing 5 others, including Killer Kau.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

A spectre is haunting the world, the figure of death

The past few weeks have been about how to survive the coronavirus, how to rebuild our country following the riots, but also about the spectre of ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Malema blesses followers with free Cassper Nyovest sneakers — here's how much ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | ‘How much money does she have kante?’ — SA wonders as MaMkhize ... TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! #Cold front has Zodwa Wabantu calling for Thabo — saying 'I will never ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Killer Kau’s uncle reveals car accidents also took the star’s mom and ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala's friendship with their helper is the cutest! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in