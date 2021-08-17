Rasta honours Killer Kau’s memory, family accepts portrait with open arms
Celebrity painter Rasta the Artist has honoured the memory of amapiano star Killer Kau after his death and even personally delivered his creation to the star's family.
Killer Kau and Mpura, as well as upcoming musical sensations Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD, Mzansi died in a fatal car crash on August 7.
From fans to celebs alike, many have opened up about how the death has affected them and moved them, including portrait painter of celebrities Rasta.
Taking to Twitter, the star posted one of his usual portraits dedicated to the late and great of SA.
The painter revealed that he was “so moved by the loss” that he felt compelled to personally deliver his creation to the family of Killer Kau. He added that he was glad his tribute was accepted with open arms.
“In loving memory of Sakhile Makhubo Hlatshwayo, Killer Kau. I went to go honour the amapiano giant and the family accepted the portrait,” Rasta said.
In loving memory of Sakhile Makhubo Hlatshwayo Killer Kau 🕊. I went to go honour the Amapiano Giant and the family accepted the portrait 🎼🎹.#RIPKILLERKAU #Killerkau pic.twitter.com/uudlZ8weVZ— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) August 16, 2021
Though he had his usual naysayers in the comments, the artist had some of his fans take to the reply section to congratulate him on the job, saying he did well this time around.
Check out some of the reactions:
Is it early to conclude dat Rasta is perfect when he draws slim people?— TeeCee (@TafaraChiwara) August 16, 2021
Rasta also tried his hand at painting Khanya Hadebe, who also died in the accident alongside Killer Kau.
Two man tour in honour of the late Khanya da Voice 🕊. Rest in peace Khanya Hadebe da Voice 🗣🎼🎹.#RIPKhanyaHadebe #KhanyaHadebe pic.twitter.com/I5gw0Jqjld— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) August 15, 2021
Killer Kau, real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo, burst into the spotlight when he was “discovered” on Twitter.
He became a big deal when DJ Euphonik spotted him and helped him create his first big hit, Thulu'kuthi Hey.