WATCH | Lady Du's heart-wrenching goodbye to Mpura leaves SA broken
Lady Du's brief rendition of Umsebenzi Wethu left many people in their feels, as they watched #MpuraFuneral
Amapiano star Mpura was taken to his final resting place on Tuesday, after family and friends spent the day celebrating his life and saying their last goodbyes.
In a funeral ceremony held at the Protea South Hall in Soweto, Johannesburg, those closest to the star gathered to reflect on his life after dying at age 26 in a fatal car accident on August 7.
Mpura's close friend Robot Boii was the programme director. The hitmaker's friends and family spoke fondly about his youthful nature, successful career in the music and fashion industries, noting his love and flair for fashion with his own brand Mpura Designs.
There was no dry eye in sight — both at the venue and online — when DJ Lady Du took to the stage to talk about Mpura.
Teary-eyed close friend Lady Du shared anecdotes about her time in the studio with Mpura, and how he encouraged her to deal with her emotions through music when she is at her lowest.
However, for Mpura's fans watching the ceremony from far, it was Lady Du's brief rendition of Umsebenzi Wethu that left many in their feels.
Lady Du final tribute to Mpura #RipMpura pic.twitter.com/yuA3reLW5p— Bron esquiero (@kholo_phala) August 17, 2021
Addressing Mpura's mother, Lady Du reassured her that her son has left a lasting legacy in music.
“The first day when Mpura was in the studio he wrote his song Impilo Yase Sandton. If you guys listen to that song, that is his life story. That is exactly what his mom went through.
“And mama I will tell you one thing: your son chose a career that is going to leave a legacy for you. He is going to still be alive in music. Can we celebrate Mpura?
“Mpura is one person who gave me an opportunity to work in the studio. At that time, I wasn't in a good space. I told Mpura I can't sing ... And Mpura said to me: 'Whatever you are feeling, you should feel through it in the song.”
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
That note from Lady Du shot staright to the heart....💔💔💔💔#MpuraFuneral— Mbaliee🌸 (@babymk) August 17, 2021
Lady Du bafethu 😭😭😭😭😭#MpuraFuneral pic.twitter.com/S1gI1KbQ2r— bootyful prim (@magadi_prim) August 17, 2021
Wow 😭💔 Lady Du's tribute to him. Agh this just goes to show you how humble this guy was. She lost an amazing friend. We lost an amazing artist 🖤 Rest well🕊️🕯️#MpuraFuneral— Shoni M - Lekala (@_Shoni_M) August 17, 2021
I kept my cool throughout the service until that piece by Lady Du💔😢. It hit different, it came from a place of pain. Angikho right😭 #MpuraFuneral— YandiN (@novoyizana) August 17, 2021
I honestly got chills when lady du sang “umsebenzi wethu” #MpuraFuneral— Owen Mooi (@owenmooi1) August 17, 2021