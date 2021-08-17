WATCH | ‘No excuse’ — Kelly Khumalo encourages her fans to get vaccinated

Despite the known possibilities of one suffering from side-effects of the vaccines, when it was time for the over-35s to show up and get their jabs, that age group showed up in numbers and celebs were at the forefront.

Thami Dish, Vuyo Ngcukana and Penny Lebyane showed up and showed off getting vaccinated.

Veteran actress Rami Chuene recently shared her hope that the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine would be kinder to her body after revealing it was a bumpy and painful rollercoaster ride after her first dose.

The actress joined many others on Twitter to share her experiences of the vaccine in the hopes of giving people a realistic picture of how the vaccine affects people differently.

Giving a summary of her experience, the actress said she went through all the symptoms listed as vaccine side-effects. She said she kept her doctor friend up with countless questions.

“Long story short: I almost died. I had all the symptoms, losing my mind, calling @dr_lovelee at 1am. First four to five days were hell. Then it got better. 26 days later I still have some symptoms, numbness in my arm, fatigue, headache, etc.

“Please, I’m not discouraging anyone to vaccinate. I know that had I got Covid-19, I wouldn’t have survived. No ways,” she said.