Prince Kaybee says it is ‘risky’ to support him

Prince Kaybee is a celebrity who always has tongues wagging, whether it be over his twars on social media with other celebrities or his career.

In January this year, the DJ spoke of the cost of speaking up about the truth as an artist.

“It’s hard for an artist to speak in the times of Covid-19. When you are silent it seems like you don’t care. When you speak you are called out for not being an expert. Artists have to speak for the wellbeing of their fans but there is cost to speaking your truth!” he wrote in a Twitter post.

“The artist is not free unless the fan is free. When people don’t work they don’t have enough money to consume art. We need to connect, empower and build the economy and finance of our fans so our fans can invest back in our art.”