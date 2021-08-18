TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee says it is ‘risky’ to support him

‘You defend me you get blocked by the whole music industry’

18 August 2021 - 11:00
Prince Kaybee on his supporters being blocked for defending him.
Prince Kaybee on his supporters being blocked for defending him.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee has spoken up about his fans being blocked for defending him on social media, and warned them that it us risky to support an outspoken artist like him.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the DJ said people defending him on social media led to him fearing to make red carpet appearances.

“You defend me, you get blocked by the whole music industry. I’m even scared of going to red carpet events, ba tlo nchesa (they may just burn me),” he wrote.

Prince Kaybee is a celebrity who always has tongues wagging, whether it be over his twars on social media with other celebrities or his career.

In January this year, the DJ spoke of the cost of speaking up about the truth as an artist.

“It’s hard for an artist to speak in the times of Covid-19. When you are silent it seems like you don’t care. When you speak you are called out for not being an expert. Artists have to speak for the wellbeing of their fans but there is cost to speaking your truth!” he wrote in a Twitter post.

“The artist is not free unless the fan is free. When people don’t work they don’t have enough money to consume art. We need to connect, empower and build the economy and finance of our fans so our fans can invest back in our art.” 

Prince Kaybee takes a jab at 'talentless' entertainers who always trend

The 'Hosh' musician has taken jabs at those who trend but allegedly lack talent.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Prince Kaybee shares advice on how to free yourself from the 'shackles of fear'

The DJ had some advice on moving past your deepest fears
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Prince Kaybee hits back at claims he's jealous of other people's success

"Did you know I spent R1.5m to fund a project that got 10 women vocally trained for a week?" Prince Kaybee asked the tweep.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
