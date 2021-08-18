TshisaLIVE

Rapper Emtee responds to Cassper Nyovest supposedly dissing him

18 August 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Emtee has hits back at claims that Cassper is 'dissing' him.
Image: Emtee's Instagram

Rapper Emtee has shut down a tweep who tattled about his long time nemesis Cassper Nyovest allegedly speaking disrespectfully about him.

The rapper posted a picture of himself on the TL and the tweep commented, claiming Cassper has been “low key dissing” the Roll Up rapper.

Emtee responded, “I lost fux to give on God”, implying that he couldn’t care.

While there’s no truth in the alleged Cassper diss, the rapper has previously spoken up about their tainted relationship.

Speaking to Pearl Thusi in an interview on BET's Behind The Story, Cassper said their fall out happened because Emtee ignored him when they were meant to record a song.

“With Emtee we were supposed to go to studio. He switched off his phone. I was so excited to be in the studio with him but he mized (ignored) me. Not only him, there’s a lot of people who mize me.” Cassper said.

Emtee explained Cassper’s claims in an  interview on Mac G’s Podcast And Chill, saying he had feared that the rapper would be disingenuous.

 “I don’t wanna rock up there and have him feeling like, eh, so I wanted to pull up respectfully by myself. But then again, knowing the dude I don’t want no weird headlines to come out tomorrow. You find out that maybe while we were in studio he acted like we were cool and we’re recording, kante he is taking a video of my crack,” Emtee said.

