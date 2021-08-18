Toya Delazy says governments are the 'main oppressor' for humanity

Musician Toya Delazy has come for governments and how they treat people, saying people need to recognise that governments are the real oppressors in society.

Taking to Twitter to share more of her political views with her followers, the star expressed her feelings about the leadership in the current global climate.

From Covid-19 to global civil unrest across the globe, the star took to social media to shine some light on the world's governments.

Toya said the she believed that governments accept oppression and even normalise it in their constitutions. She highlighted the occasions where people have expressed that they've been left out of the process of transformation.

“You think we would have learnt from what happens when people feel left out of the transformational process. A trail of destruction follows — for the African to be truly free, mental slavery needs to end, but when governments constitutionalise oppression there is no chance,” she wrote.