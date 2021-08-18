WATCH | Kids follow Mpura's funeral procession singing his 'Umsebenzi Wethu' verse

The extent to which Mzansi has been left heartbroken by the untimely death of Mpura has been evident in how, hours after his funeral, his family, friends and fans continue to mourn for him. The videos that have populated the TL are testament to the love SA has for the amapiano star.

Mpura died last Saturday in a fatal car crash that claimed six lives including that of musician Killer Kau. Mpura was taken to his final resting place on Tuesday after an emotional funeral service.

Visuals from the funeral have kept the #MpuraFuneral on the top half of the Twitter trends list as fans struggle to get past their collective sadness.

A video of a group of young boys and girls singing/rapping Mpura's verse from his hit song Umsebenzi Wethu, as they chase after the star's funeral procession, has gone viral.

The carefree kids honour their hero by singing happily next to the hearse carrying his casket. And for many who witnessed the seemingly unexpected moment, the video was a testament to how much Mpura meant to the young generation.

Watch the video below: