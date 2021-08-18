'We're cool buds' — Master KG also shuts down rumours he's dating Thuli Phongolo
Producer Master KG has slammed the rumours that he is dating DJ and actress Thulisile 'Thuli' Phongolo.
This comes after trolls started a rumour that the two artists were coupled up after her liking Master KG's posts.
“Me n Thuli We good ... We talk n we cool buds ... so I don't think she was undermining me or anything with that post ... coz we respect each other 4 sure.” he wrote.
The Jerusalema hitmaker went on to reveal that he had a conversation with the DJ.
“And we just spoke an hour ago we good and we ain't dating 4 sure.”
Thuli Phongolo responded to Master KG's Twitter post, affirming his stance.
“It’s so chilled buds, you know I have nothing but love for you hleng!” she wrote.
This is not the first time that Thuli Phongolo has had dating rumours surrounding her. The DJ has had to damn claims that she was in relationship with Duduzane Zuma after she posted a video of on him her Instagram Story.
“Sir, I don’t have any personal association with anyone from the Zuma family. I had a passport and visas way before the rumours that are simply not true surfaced. I don’t know Duduzane personally either and that’s the truth. The rumours were baseless. Stop with the lies!” she wrote.
