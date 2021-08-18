'We're cool buds' — Master KG also shuts down rumours he's dating Thuli Phongolo

Producer Master KG has slammed the rumours that he is dating DJ and actress Thulisile 'Thuli' Phongolo.

This comes after trolls started a rumour that the two artists were coupled up after her liking Master KG's posts.

“Me n Thuli We good ... We talk n we cool buds ... so I don't think she was undermining me or anything with that post ... coz we respect each other 4 sure.” he wrote.

The Jerusalema hitmaker went on to reveal that he had a conversation with the DJ.

“And we just spoke an hour ago we good and we ain't dating 4 sure.”