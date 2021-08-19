TshisaLIVE

Cava Lady Du’s tattoo in honour of Mpura and Killer Kau

19 August 2021 - 09:22 By Joy Mphande
Lady Du gets a tattoo in honour of the late Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau.
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du

Amapiano songstress Lady Du has a new tattoo in honour of her late friends Mpura and Killer Kau.

Lady Du showcased her new ink on Instagram when she posted a picture of her arm with a tattoo of two birds, a peace sign and hearts.

“Peace magents,” she wrote.

Lady Du has been candid about the grief she has felt after the death of the two Amapiano stars in a fatal accident earlier this month.

“I’ve been through so much in my life, I’ve been depressed, suicidal, I survived all that. Today, as I lie in my bed crying, I feel a pain that takes me to a dark place. I feel numb, weak, the toxic environment I’m entering in is not good for my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’m crying for my friends, I have to deal with toxic people, still have to smile and act brave. People telling me to ignore everything - how? All I know is writing songs and championing God. I pray a lot, I fast, I meditate but I haven’t even done it. I am broken, I am in pieces, If this is the price we pay to be in showbiz, y’all can close my curtains,” she added.

Another close friend of the deceased, Robot Boii, took to Instagram Live yesterday thanking everyone who had been supporting the families of Killer Kau and Mpura during this tough time.

“Thank you for everybody who's been sending messages and doing whatever they can to support the families. At times like this it should never be about you, it should be about the families and the deceased. If you didn't learn anything from this whole situation ... get to God and change,” he said.

