DJ Maphorisa comes under fire after saying he is the only artist in the world who can feature himself

Amapiano king DJ Maphorisa was criticised for jokingly claiming he is the only artist in the world who could feature himself on a track.

Though Phori is not known to be humble about his accolades and wins, the amapiano pioneer managed to get under the skin of fans after his comments on where he is at in his ever-evolving career.

In a moment of not-so-humble bragging, the Banyana hitmaker told fans he is the only artist in the world who could feature himself.

The star is referring to Madumane, his alter ego who often appears on his tracks.

“I'm the only person in the world who can feature myself. LOL! Let it sink in,” wrote the star.