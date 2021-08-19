TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa comes under fire after saying he is the only artist in the world who can feature himself

19 August 2021 - 10:00
After the backlash, Phori sad he was joking.
Image: Instagram/DJ Maphorisa

Amapiano king DJ Maphorisa was criticised for jokingly claiming he is the only artist in the world who could feature himself on a track.

Though Phori is not known to be humble about his accolades and wins, the amapiano pioneer managed to get under the skin of fans after his comments on where he is at in his ever-evolving career.

In a moment of not-so-humble bragging, the Banyana hitmaker told fans he is the only artist in the world who could feature himself.

The star is referring to Madumane, his alter ego who often appears on his tracks.

“I'm the only person in the world who can feature myself. LOL! Let it sink in,” wrote the star.

His statement had many Twitter users up-in-arms, with some finding it hilarious and others disagreeing with the star.

“Somebody please book Madumane and DJ Maphorisa at the same time at different events, I wanna see something,” said one fan.

Check out the responses below:

Phori later returned to the platform to respond to the criticism.

OK, I'm kidding! You can't take a joke,” he said to his followers.

Earlier this year, when he dropped his hit song Izolo, the star was accused of getting a ghost writer on board for the track. 

Who wrote the verse? DJ Maphorisa praised for rap lyrics on amapiano track

DJ Maphorisa's verse on Izolo is so hot, tweeps can't help but wonder if he has a ghost writer!
2 weeks ago

Tweeps speculated that Reason (also known as Sizwe Alkaline) and even Mpura could be the men behind the verse.

Maphorisa didn't respond to the question and instead chose to keep South Africans in suspense.

DJ Maphorisa, Cassper and others come for Jorja Smith's 'amapiano' single

Amapiano artists felt the English singer-songwriter flopped with her 'amapiano' single.
1 week ago

RECORDED | Family & friends gather to bid farewell to Mpura at his funeral

The amapiano star's life was taken in a head on collision killing 5 others, including Killer Kau.
2 days ago

DJ Maphorisa calls out 'opportunistic tributes' for amapiano artists who died in car accident

“Let’s not be desperate and be greedy; respect the boys please,” pleaded DJ Maphorisa.
2 days ago
