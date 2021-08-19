EFF MP and actor Fana Mokoena says he's 'not a politician' — he's just an activist

Many remember him as Mandla of Generations fame but as he makes his on-screen comeback eight years later on Scandal! as Vukile Kubeka, Fana Mokoena reveals that the man behind the character has grown in leaps and bounds.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a recent interview, the actor spilt all about his new role and his acting hiatus in which he pursued politics.

“My role will conscientise many people about the world of corruption ... and one or two people who are hoping to get into this world of business, and possibly offer a small window into that world,” he tells TshisaLIVE.

Fana took a break from the acting industry to venture into the political space as an EFF MP.

“I'm very politically aware and I've always been an activist, one way or another. I absorbed it from my mother because she was politically active. I love learning new things. So for me, it was an opportunity to learn. It took society a very long time to accept me in that space but I was not worried either, it's a journey that I have to travel and I enjoyed it and learnt a lot,” he said.