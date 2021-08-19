'Growing up together brought my best friend closer' — Sophie Ndaba's sweet birthday note to her daughter

Actress Sophie Ndaba had the sweetest words to share with her daughter Rudo on her birthday, gushing over how far the mother-daughter duo have come.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sophie penned a birthday letter for her daughter sharing how becoming a mom at a young age meant they grew together.

“When you were born I was just a young girl. Not sure what mommyhood was all about. Growing up together brought my best friend closer,” said Sophie.

The star went on to say that her daughter's prayers kept her strong through the difficult times.

“I will never stop thanking you for praying for me more than you did for yourself. Mommy is here because you too sent a word to God.” she said.

She also had some advice for her daughter. Reminding Rudo that she loves her, the star told her baby girl to always keep God in her heart.

“I love you, I treasure you. I know God is yet to reveal more on your destiny. Continue to keep him as your no. 1 always,” said Sophie.