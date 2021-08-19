‘Muvhango’ star Angela Atlang wants to shed light on the narrative regarding sex workers
New to the Mzansi entertainment scene, actress Angela Atlang, who plays Itseng Motsamai, sister of James, on Muvhango, has made her mandate clear: to shed light on the truth about sex workers.
Chatting to TshisaLIVE about bagging a role on the hit TV show, the Botswana-born actress said coming to SA to pursue her passions was an easy decision because she fbelieves acting is her calling.
“When you are meant to do something or be someone, even if you try to run from it, every other thing fails or works for a little while, and before you know it you have to assume your real position, your real identity.
“I kept nurturing and perfecting my craft and now I’m here. I love acting, and I love it when I’m on stage or in front of the camera. I am at peace and blissful,” she said.
Taking on a character who grows to become seductive and gritty wasn’t easy, Angela revealed.
“Starting the role was smooth sailing, but Itseng’s character transitions along the way, and I had a little problem changing from innocent and naive to something else.”
The actress hopes her role can pave the way for much-needed conversations about sex workers and educate those with misconceptions about their lives.
“A lot of people have the wrong perception about sex workers, the women and men who are on this line of work. Sometimes things aren’t as they seem. Because of that, their stories have to be heard to be better understood instead of judging from a distance,” she said.
The star told TshisaLIVE she didn’t tell anyone at home about landing the role until Muvhango made the announcement.
“I keep what I’m up to secret as outside energy can throw you and your plans off. It’s not everyone who wishes you well. I prefer to reveal my plans only after I have laid a good and solid foundation for them so they cannot be shaken, no matter what happens.”
Her advice for those who aspire to make it big in SA TV is to be seen, have your name out there and don’t slack when it comes to seeing your name in lights.
“Let people know who you are and what you do. You can’t stay at home and expect opportunities to locate you. Even the Bible says faith without deeds is as good as dead. Don’t be a sluggard. Put in the work,” she said.