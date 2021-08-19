‘Muvhango’ star Angela Atlang wants to shed light on the narrative regarding sex workers

New to the Mzansi entertainment scene, actress Angela Atlang, who plays Itseng Motsamai, sister of James, on Muvhango, has made her mandate clear: to shed light on the truth about sex workers.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE about bagging a role on the hit TV show, the Botswana-born actress said coming to SA to pursue her passions was an easy decision because she fbelieves acting is her calling.

“When you are meant to do something or be someone, even if you try to run from it, every other thing fails or works for a little while, and before you know it you have to assume your real position, your real identity.

“I kept nurturing and perfecting my craft and now I’m here. I love acting, and I love it when I’m on stage or in front of the camera. I am at peace and blissful,” she said.

Taking on a character who grows to become seductive and gritty wasn’t easy, Angela revealed.

“Starting the role was smooth sailing, but Itseng’s character transitions along the way, and I had a little problem changing from innocent and naive to something else.”