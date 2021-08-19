'Real Housewives of Joburg' star Lebo Mokoena's ex, Lebo Gunguluza, joins Unisa board

Congratulations are in order for business tycoon and reality TV star, Lebo Gunguluza, who has announced that he joined the board of the University of South Africa (Unisa) under the Entrepreneurship Advisory Council.

Lebo, who is Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Lebo Mokoena's ex-husband, took to social media on Wednesday revealing the big news.

“Thank you Unisa for selecting me to sit on the board of the biggest university in the country,” he wrote.

“I hope my contribution to the University of South Africa and the plight of Entrepreneurship Development and Financing will be as valuable as my passion towards innovation and economic liberation of Africans.”