Turn up or trash? Here’s what Mzansi thinks of Boity’s unreleased amapiano track
Rapper and entrepreneur Boity Thulo has been sharing videos of herself in studio recently and it seems she's got some amapiano tracks on the way.
Boity went on Instagram Live on Wednesday evening sharing a snippet of her latest amapiano track featuring DJ Felo and Daliwonga, revealing that she's recorded four amapiano songs already.
“I hope yall enjoyed that ... that is so good ... it's so exciting ... four tracks down,” she said.
Some lambasted her for switching genres, but Boity was not fazed.
“I’m here to have good time! And fulfill all my heart’s desires! Don’t mind me!”
I’m here to have good time! And fulfill all my heart’s desires! Don’t mind me! 🥰🥰😁😁💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾— 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) August 18, 2021
Needless to say, most people are impressed with the song, and are itching for its release.
People tried to boycott @Boity out of piano but that jam she did with @FeloLeTee nah no ways 🔥🔥🔥🔥— IWNTS OUT NOW!! (@SfarzoRtee) August 18, 2021
@Boity— Ngwana Cassper (@Malumawa012) August 18, 2021
Your mad at the world that yano track no way 😭😭😭😭
Boity is the latest big name to move into the amapiano streets.
Riky Rick has featured on a number of amapiano songs and Cassper Nyovest released a 10-track Amapiano album earlier this year titled Sweet and Short 2.0.
“Come to piano boys! It's nice here! The music speaks for itself. If it's hot it sells, if it's not it doesn't. No politics can stop a hot song. The people decide. Just make amapiano, you'll thank me later!!!" Cassper wrote on Twitter, encouraging artists not to shy away from the genre.
Since then, rappers Reason (also known as Sizwe Alkaline) and Gigi Lamayne have joined the wave.