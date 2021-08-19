Turn up or trash? Here’s what Mzansi thinks of Boity’s unreleased amapiano track

Rapper and entrepreneur Boity Thulo has been sharing videos of herself in studio recently and it seems she's got some amapiano tracks on the way.

Boity went on Instagram Live on Wednesday evening sharing a snippet of her latest amapiano track featuring DJ Felo and Daliwonga, revealing that she's recorded four amapiano songs already.

“I hope yall enjoyed that ... that is so good ... it's so exciting ... four tracks down,” she said.