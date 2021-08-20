Cassper Nyovest recalls the time he tried weed and experienced a bad high

Cassper Nyovest has revealed his reason for not wanting to smoke weed.

The Siyathandana hit maker has been stern and vocal about drugs for years, but recently revealed he did try smoking weed when he was younger.

In a series of tweets, he recently answered his fans’ questions regarding his experience.

“I smoked weed when I was young and impressionable. Just fell into peer pressure from friends. I got nothing from it and had a bad experience. I am glad I quit early. I don’t like weed, I don’t like drugs nje. A lot of people get angry when I say that but it is what it is,” he wrote.

“I just quit. Had a bad high and swore never to touch weed again.”