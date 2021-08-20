Cassper Nyovest recalls the time he tried weed and experienced a bad high
‘Swore never to touch weed again’
Cassper Nyovest has revealed his reason for not wanting to smoke weed.
The Siyathandana hit maker has been stern and vocal about drugs for years, but recently revealed he did try smoking weed when he was younger.
In a series of tweets, he recently answered his fans’ questions regarding his experience.
“I smoked weed when I was young and impressionable. Just fell into peer pressure from friends. I got nothing from it and had a bad experience. I am glad I quit early. I don’t like weed, I don’t like drugs nje. A lot of people get angry when I say that but it is what it is,” he wrote.
“I just quit. Had a bad high and swore never to touch weed again.”
The rapper dismissed claims made about him being on drugs when he did his Fill Up Moses Mabhida and Fresh Prince of Maftown concerts.
“I did Mabhida and Global citizen back to back. No drugs on this side! Just passion and adrenaline!!!”
Cassper said he preferred alcohol because he saw how weed affected his friends.
“I only enjoyed my first high cause I was just laughing nje. I don’t remember enjoying being high again. Weed is not for me. I’m good. I enjoy my spuzeli (alcohol), that’s it. No drugs. I also see my friends who smoke and how slow and incompetent it makes them and I’m just like nah. Ke shap. (I’m fine),” he wrote.
“Yeah, [I drink alcohol] responsibly. I handle my liquor very well.”
